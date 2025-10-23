Planning permission has been granted for a small housing development consisting of 10 dwellings on lands immediately west of 13-39 Bradley Park, Draperstown.

The social housing units, which will include six detached and four semi-detached dwellings, will be accessed off Glenshane Park.

The planning application – lodged by Diamond Architecture, Maghera, on behalf of Choice Housing, Belfast – was approved at the latest Planning committee meeting of Mid Ulster District Council.

The fact that all of the envisaged dwellings will provide social housing weighed heavily, when the planning application was reviewed by the local authority’s Planning department.

One of the approved house designs for some of the Choice Housing dwellings to be built in Draperstown. Credit: Mid Ulster planning portal

In their report, the Planning officer wrote: “As the site is located outside the settlement development limits of Draperstown, there is a presumption against the development of multiple houses in this area.

"However, as the proposed units are to be provided for social housing, the application falls to be considered under PPS 21 Policy CTY 5 – Social and Affordable Housing.

"In this respect, the council will only permit such housing to be approved where it is subject to a Section 76 Legal Agreement between Council and the applicant, to ensure that the proposed dwellings are provided for, and will remain as, social housing.

"Therefore, as the application is being recommended for approval, a Section 76 Agreement is proposed in connection with this planning application, and a decision will issue in tandem with the agreement.

The site of the new development. Picture: Mid Ulster planning portal.

"The site consists of two separate fields. Field one extends from the end of Glenshane Park cul-de-sac towards field two, which is the northern portion of a field located to the immediate west of Bradley Park and to the rear of High Street. The site is bounded along the northern and eastern boundaries by tall, mature trees.

"The proposal respects the surrounding context in terms of layout.

“The layout shows 10 dwellings (six detached and four semi-detached), therefore there is no requirement for the provision of public open space. This arrangement provides for all dwellings to have adequate private amenity space ranging from 75m2 to 130m2, which is in excess of the minimum 40m2.

“The design of the development in terms of form, materials and detailing, has been considered in detail and is considered acceptable for this location.

The social housing development will be built in a field adjacent to Bradley Park, with road access from Glenshane Park. Credit: Mid Ulster planning portal

“The layout is designed to deter crime, and to ensure there are no areas which are unsupervised or not overlooked.

“The Section 76 Agreement requires that the owner covenants with the Council that the residential units to be constructed on the property shall not be occupied at any time other than as social housing, unless otherwise first agreed in writing by the Council.

“Prior to occupation of each residential unit, the residential unit shall be transferred to one or more registered housing associations, and written evidence of such transfer shall be provided to the council.”

The recommendation to approve the planning application was proposed by Councillor Sean Clarke (Sinn Féin, Magherafelt DEA), and seconded by Councillor Donal McPeake (Sinn Féin, Moyola DEA).