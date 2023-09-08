'Drastic' Executive Office cuts to good relations funding has raised deep concerns in council chambers

“Deep concerns” have been raised over almost 50% funding cuts to good relations programming taking effect in the city.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council was presented with its good relations action plan this week as the Executive Office slashed its contribution from £128,000 to just under £63,000.

The council has now recommended to cut a number of programmes completely, including the removal of cash to address hate crime and anti-social behaviour at a time of rising tensions in Castlereagh at Henry Jones playing fields.

Lisburn South DUP Alderman Paul Porter said: “There will be more cuts to come right across the board.

Lisburn and Castlereagh Council offices at Lagan Valley Island. Picture: Jessica Black.

“If we accept these cuts now, we will have to endure further cuts down the line.

“I have deep concern and disgust over these drastic cuts.

“But what I would want the community groups to know, is that it is not us (council) who are making any cuts, but the Executive Office.”

The council was previously required to match fund the Executive Office funding at 25%.

The original commitment of £42,695 from Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) remains, however it now makes approximately 40% of the new £105,622 combined budget total.

Castlereagh South Sinn Fein representative, Councillor Ryan Carlin expressed his concerns at the situation.

He said: “These cuts could prove to be drastic and could negatively effect the cross community progress we have had in the district.”

Downshire East Alliance councillor, Aaron McIntrye added: “This is a huge amount of money.

“We all know these funding cuts will not likely see an uplift again in budgets.

“We need to articulate our council’s position of concern to the Executive Office.

“I propose we take back the paper on funding to the Executive Office, with the example of the good relations funds.

“To get this much needed money out to those who need it now, we need to look at the financial position of groups and look at a holistic approach on the best use of funds across the board.”