A major redevelopment scheme, involving the demolition of the former Lagan Mills site in Dromore and adjoining properties has been approved by ABC Planning & Regulatory Services committee members.

The redevelopment is to make way for 38 semi-detached units, 36 apartments and two detached houses.

The ambitious plans will be a major boost for the market town, and they are also twinned with plans for a new supermarket with traditional frontage – artist’s impressions seem to suggest that it could be a Tesco store – next to Market Square.

Twelve of the residential units will be social housing dwellings – this was one of the key requirements to be met ahead of planning approval – and there are also plans for a riverside walk as part of the development.

A new street frontage will be created with a variation of heights, and a mixture of slate and cladding, in order to provide attractive streetscape. Credit: ABC planning portal

The only part of the original scheme which will not go ahead, due to cost issues, is the provision of a pedestrian/cycle bridge linking the new development to Meeting Street car park.

The matter was listed for consideration at the April 2 Planning & Regulatory Services committee meeting of ABC Council.

The planning application was lodged by Farningham Planning Ltd, Edinburgh, on behalf of local civil engineering company Graham.

Principal planning officer, Sinead McAvoy commented: “Both applications include the demolition of existing sheds adjoining the north-eastern boundary of the former Lagan Mills site, and erection of 76 residential units.

Access to the new residential development will be via Lower Mount Street. Credit: Google

"The reason it’s being presented before the Planning & Regulatory Services committee is because it’s a major application, it’s an application that requires the completion of a legal agreement, and it’s an application which attracted objection from statutory consultee NI Water.

"It is recommended for approval.

"The site is located within the settlement limit of Dromore and is located within land that is zoned for housing.

"It has four key site requirements which this development meets. It is noted that one of the key site requirements is the provision of 12 social housing units.

The former Lagan Mills site in Dromore and adjoining properties will make way for 38 semi-detached units, 36 apartments and two detached houses. Credit: ABC planning portal

"In addition, a key site requirement is for a new river walk along the River Lagan. There’s a section within a Conservation Area. In addition to that, the northern part of the site lies in a Local Landscape Policy Area, and the site is also adjacent to an Area of Townscape Character.

“The proposed development has been fully considered in relation to all these special designations, and the development meets all those policy requirements.

"To the rear of the site are 15 open storage sheds which are within the Conservation Area. [A separate planning application] seeks consent to demolish these sheds. It is the opinion of officers that these buildings make no material contribution to the character or appearance of the Conservation Area.

"Officers are of the opinion that subject to the Section 76 legal agreement to secure the provision of social housing units, the proposed development complies with all relevant planning policies, and for that reason it is recommended that planning permission be granted.

Car-parking provision will be enclosed within the residential complex. Credit: ABC planning portal

“[In terms of] proposed site layout plan, reprofiling is going to take place along the River Lagan. The land is going to be set back, there’s going to be a new river bank, there’s also going to be a new river walkway, and then there’s going to be the access way which should provide access to the housing.

"There’s going to be a new street frontage with apartment elevations. They will actually make a new street elevation down the new access way. [There will be] a variation of heights just to get some townscape into it, with a mixture of slate and cladding.

"The proposed apartments have their own car parking, they have their own cycle stands and they are fully enclosed to ensure they’re secure.”

Replying to a question from Councillor Paul Duffy (Sinn Féin, Portadown DEA), the senior planning officer explained that any hazardous substances found on the site, such as asbestos, will have to be removed prior to the redevelopment of the site.

Cllr Duffy added: “It looks like a fantastic development. It’s a pity it’s not in Portadown (smiling), but fair play to Dromore. Great work.”

Councillor Peter Lavery (Alliance, Lurgan DEA) was equally positive about the regeneration plans.

“A residential housing development with a riverside walk (…) seems to be an improvement from what’s there now. Some of those buildings in the conservation area don’t really add to it, so I think approval is the right outcome in this case,” he said.

The recommendation to approve the demolition of the former Lagan Mills site and provision of new dwellings and riverside front was proposed by Cllr Wilson (DUP, Banbridge DEA) and seconded by Cllr Duffy.

Permission also had to be sought for the demolition of shed buildings adjoining to the north-eastern boundary of the former Lagan Mills site.

The recommendation to approve the demolition of the sheds was proposed by Cllr Duffy and seconded by Cllr Wilson.