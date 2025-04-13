Dromore housing development gets go-ahead from planners despite objections

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Planning permission has been granted for the construction of 12 dwellings in Dromore.

The planning application – in relation to lands adjacent to 4 and 5 Wallace Park, and 4-12 Mourne Grange – was lodged by Martin Byrne, School Road, Jerrettspass, on behalf of Joe Mulgrew, Greenogue Road, Dromore.

The housing development will consist of five pairs of semi-detached dwellings (10 dwellings), and two detached dwellings with associated site works.

They will be built on a large patch of land with mature trees, with plans to knock down a vacant house on that site.

The design of the new homes, next to Mourne Grange and Wallace Park, has been approved. Credit: ABC planning portal

As the planning application had raised 17 letters of objections, it was listed for discussion at the ABC Planning & Regulatory Services committee meeting held on April 2.

The original planning application, lodged in October 2018, was for 17 dwellings. The number of proposed dwellings has since been reduced to 12.

Although the planning application is compliant with all relevant policies, some objectors regretted the fact that green space would be lost, and yet more dwellings constructed in what is already a densely-built area.

One of the objectors wrote: “Applications must be refused when the area is built up to this extent. This will affect the privacy of the residents of Lynn Avenue, and the building works will affect the value of the premises. It is about time that this was dropped and a small park adopted in that area.”

A derelict house, hidden by mature trees, will be knocked down, and 12 new homes will be built on what is currently a grassy patch of land. Credit: Google

Others raised issues to do with perceived loss of light, overshadowing, biodiversity concerns, drainage issues, loss of privacy, the scale of the proposed dwellings, increased traffic, and other concerns.

ABC planning officer, Liam McCrum stated at the meeting: ”The application site lies within the settlement limit of Dromore set out in the Area Plan. The site, on land zoned for housing as set out in that plan, is the residential curtilage of an abandoned large residential dwelling, and officers are satisfied that it does not fall within the definition of Open Space of Public Value.

"Officers are of the opinion that the proposal to develop the site for residential purposes accords with the provisions of the SPPS (Strategic Planning Policy Statement) and the Area Plan, with the exception of the key site requirement regarding gross density.

"The policy identifies nine criteria which the proposals for residential development are expected to comply with. These have all been considered in detail, and in our opinion the proposed development is acceptable.

The Dromore housing development will consist of five pairs of semi-detached dwellings and two detached dwellings. Credit: ABC planning portal

"In terms of traffic, access and parking, officers in consultation with DfI Roads are satisfied that that the proposed access of Mourne Grange is acceptable to serve the proposed development.

"In terms of landscaping, existing mature vegetation is being retained and integrated into the overall development, while some boundary vegetation is being removed to facilitate the footpath and access to the site. Compensatory planting is proposed throughout. Additional native species planting is also proposed along some of the boundaries, to compensate for the original storm damage that was suffered recently.

"Following on from consultation with DfI Rivers, officers are satisfied the proposed development will not raise any detrimental adverse impacts upon drainage or flood risk.

“The applicant proposes to dispose of foul sewage through NI Water. NI Water, Environmental Health Department Rivers and Water management consulted in this application raised no objections. Officers are satisfied the sewage from the site will be suitably handled, with no adverse impact on the environment.

"There was a number of objections in relation to this proposal. All of those matters raised have been considered in detail in the report [which] includes an additional condition with regard to safeguarding against surface water flood risk.

“Officers have considered the application against all prevailing planning policies and are recommending approval.”

Councillor Kevin Savage (Sinn Féin, Banbridge DEA) felt that all of his concerns had been comprehensively addressed.

"The reason I haven’t got any questions is because the report is quite comprehensive and it rebuffs all the objections that were received,” he said. “I think all the questions were answered in the report, so I’m content with the recommendation [to approve].”

The recommendation to approve the planning application was seconded by Councillor Mary O’Dowd (Sinn Féin, Lurgan DEA).

