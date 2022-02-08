Dual language street sign request fails

The information was provided to members of the committee at its monthly meeting. The committee was told the application was received in July 2019 and accompanied by a signed petition of not less than one third of all occupiers of the premises in the street.

No street address is provided in the report and it is only referred to as “the application”.

In accordance with the council’s policy, the petition was verified by officers against the electoral register, although this took some time with the electoral office closed to council’s officers until August 9, 2021 as a result of Covid-19 regulations.

Craigavon Civic Centre. Picture: Google

With officers able to confirm the threshold as defined in the council’s dual language street sign policy had been met, the application proceeded to stage two and surveys were issued to all occupiers of the street on November 26.

All survey responses were to be returned to the council, via the included pre-paid envelope within one month of receipt.

Allowing for the Christmas holidays, officers verified the survey responses on January 17.