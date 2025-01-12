Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A planning application for the replacement of a wind turbine in Dungannon has been refused as the new turbine would have been nearly twice the height of the existing one.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The existing wind turbine on lands north of No 62 Tullydraw Road, Dungannon is 42m in overall height, while the new turbine would have had an overall height of 75m.

The planning officer who assessed the planning application wrote: “I consider the proposed turbine will have an unacceptable impact on visual amenity and landscape character of the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The site is a lowland area with several residential properties in the immediate vicinity, so I consider the proposed turbine will be a prominent feature in the landscape.”

An artist's impression of what the new wind turbine would have looked like at the Tullydraw Road site in Dungannon. Credit: Mid Ulster District Council

The planning application was lodged by Theresa Cassidy, The Business Centre, Magherafelt, on behalf of OES Engineering, 60 Tullydraw Road, Dungannon.

The planning officer’s determination goes on to state: “The report states that five third-party dwellings will be impacted by shadow flicker because of the proposed wind turbine, and these will exceed the thresholds.

“Curtailment of the turbine is considered appropriate mitigation against potential shadow flicker effects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The turbine which is proposed on this site has a blade length of 22 metres and a hub height of 53 metres. The proposed turbine will be double the height of the existing turbine and on a lowland area, with critical views in several directions.

Councillor Christine McFlynn. Credit: Mid Ulster District Council

“Mid Ulster District Council requires that NIEA – Natural Environment Division (NED) be consulted on all turbine applications, due to potential impact on bats and other protected species.

“In an initial consultation response received, NED stated they had concerns about the proposal, as the proposed turbine location cannot give the desired 50m buffer zone between the blade tip of the turbine and the field hedgerows.

“NED recommended that the turbine is relocated or micro-sited further from the hedgerows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In discussions with the principal planner, it was agreed that this application should be withdrawn and a new application submitted with a revised location.

“The agent stated they wanted to proceed with this application, and stated that it was not feasible to move the location of the turbine, and they did not want to submit a new application.

“Subsequently ecological information was submitted and NED were re-consulted. NED responded [that their] previous concerns with the proposal still remain, and an amended location for the new turbine needs to be submitted.

“In addition, [there was a need for] a new bat activity survey, details of the parameters of the existing turbine and a bat mitigation and monitoring plan appropriate to the amended location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“NED are the statutory authority on ecological issues and they have concerns with the proposal. I consider the applicant cannot mitigate or remedy NED’s issues with this application, as the 50m buffer zone distance cannot be achieved.”

The planning application was mentioned at a recent Planning Committee meeting of Mid Ulster District Council.

The recommendation to refuse the planning application was proposed by Councillor Christine McFlynn (SDLP, Magherafelt DEA) and seconded by Councillor Deirdre Varsani (Sinn Féin, Dungannon DEA).