The former Fort Bar and Salt nightclub in Scotch Street, Dungannon, is going to be knocked down along with several adjacent buildings, as part of a major regeneration scheme which should dramatically enhance a derelict – and vacant – section of the street.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans for the streetscape revamp, which will see three retail units and 16 apartments built in lieu of the existing street-fronting buildings at 5 – 19 Scotch Street, were approved at the latest Planning committee meeting of Mid Ulster District Council.

There was one lone exception, however, as Councillor Clement Cuthbertson (DUP) had concerns over the practicality of bin collection in what is a town-centre area, and he was unhappy about the proposed ratio of residential dwellings vs. retail units.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning application was lodged by McGirr Architects, Belfast, on behalf of Centrum NI in Toomebridge.

The design of the new apartments and retail units will be traditional in design, to blend in with the remainder of Scotch Street. Image: Mid Ulster planning portal

In their report, Mid Ulster Planning officers welcomed the regeneration plans. They stated: “These properties are currently vacant, but as evident from facia signage on the date of site inspection and Google Street View images, they were last occupied by the following businesses: Funky Kids Clothing (19 ); Cuba Clothing (15-17); Rosemary Barton MLA constituency office (13); The Fort Lounge Bar and Night Club (Salt) (5-11).

“I consider the principle of this development, three ground-floor retail units fronting onto Dungannon’s primary retail core, with 16 apartments over four floors to the rear of the retail units and above, in line with the objectives of the Strategic Planning Policy Statement (SPPS), in terms of retailing and housing.

“The SPPS encourages retailing into primary retail cores first, and recognises housing as a complementary use over shops and business, as it can contribute to the vitality and viability of town centres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Furthermore, the existing buildings on site that will be demolished and replaced by this proposal, have been run down and vacant for some time, and in my opinion detrimental to the overall environmental image of the site and street, impacting the wider image of the town centre.

A vacant and derelict section of Scotch Street (5 - 19 Scotch Street) is going to make way for 16 apartments and three retail units. Photo: Mid Ulster planning portal

“The proposed development, in my opinion, particularly three ground-floor retail units operating to replace those already lost in this primary retail core, should revitalise this once vibrant site by bringing it back into use, and enhancing its appearance, thus positively impacting the wider street and town centre.

“The retail units and apartments should help to encourage footfall back into the town centre and primary retail core, by providing a choice of shops for shoppers; and homes for occupants within easy walking distance of shops and services in the town.

“I consider the proposed development should respect its surrounding context. That the layout, scale, proportions, massing and appearance of the development will be appropriate to the character and topography of the site, street and wider Area of Townscape Character (ATC).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposal has offered an opportunity to enhance the character and appearance of the ATC by addressing core issues that currently harm the area.

Councillor Clement Cuthbertson. Credit: Mid Ulster District Council

“The proposal has helped to restore the rhythm of the streetscape, reintroducing simple architectural forms and styles more appropriate to the ATC.

“Wilson’s Lane, a public right of way and long-standing feature of the street layout in Dungannon town centre, is to be retained and incorporated into the new scheme, helping the proposal to further integrate into the fabric of the area and enhance the public realm.

“The existing buildings have a mix of build-outs and small under-used spaces to their rears, and this proposal should reproduce those intimate, small-scale spaces behind the building lines, and repurpose them as private space for the development scheme, enclosed by a mix of existing walls, planting, railings and fencing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The recommendation to approve the planning application was proposed by Councillor Gavin Bell (SF), and seconded by Council Vice-Chair, Councillor Denise Johnston (SDLP).

Cllr Cuthbertson, however, was less convinced. He remarked: “It is very welcome to see some development here. This site has been sitting for a long number of years, and there’s been a lot of ifs and buts and promises, and [nothing] never really materialised.

“I have concerns in relation to the ratio of retail and living accommodation. I believe that the retail could have been larger on it, because this is the main street in Dungannon. This is the centre of our town.

“While there is storage for bins, I would have a lot of concerns. Where are you going to bring those bins out, even on bin day?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s a lot of things that just don’t tie in, in my mind.”

Principal planning officer, Phelim Marrion acknowledged that agreeing on a regeneration scheme had not been straightforward, stating: “As Councillor Cuthbertson says, the site is within the primary retail core for Dungannon, and we had quite a robust discussion with the applicant and agent on this, to retain retail use on the ground floor. Initially, there was much less of a retail proposal put forward.

“The site itself links through to Irish street. So, you’ve got Wilson’s Lane here, which is a fairly run-down area.

“We’ve considered the amount of residential development that’s going to be proposed here over four floors. We’ve looked at the bins. There’ll be a bin strategy put forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve given this long and hard consideration, and we feel this is a scheme that we can support, given the fact that at the moment that site in Scotch Street is vacant. It has a very derelict appearance, and we hope this development will be a bit of a catalyst there.”

Councillor Deirdre Varsani (SF) stressed the importance of ongoing communication with the local community, as the regeneration scheme is being delivered.

She stated: “I think it would be really appreciated by the Dungannon community if there was maximum information flow on this, so that any concerns that have been generated to date could be addressed, and throughout.

“It could be two years before the project is finished, so I think it would be important that we could ask that the maximum amount of information could be put into the public domain, and that can be an ongoing process over the next number of years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And if people do have extra questions, that we can get those addressed without them building up to any critical point.

“I very much appreciate the retail outlets on the bottom, but there will be issues that need to be addressed in terms of accommodating that number of people in the town centre. Managing that will be key to the success of this project.”

Cllr Cuthbertson still had concerns, and he wanted those placed on record.

He commented: “I don’t think all my concerns have been addressed. It’s easy saying we’re going to put a condition on in relation to asking for a bin strategy, but I can’t see that working when it comes to bin day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m not happy with it. We only need one large retail unit possibly nowadays, we don’t need small retail units.

“I don’t think it’s sitting well in Dungannon, I don’t think it’s going to benefit the retail area of Dungannon. I just want to place that on record, and I want to propose that we don’t accept the recommendation [to approve the redevelopment scheme].”

There was no seconder, and Councillor Cuthbertson’s proposal consequently fell.

Aside from Councillor Cuthbertson, the regeneration scheme enjoyed unanimous support, and the earlier recommendation to approve it was carried.