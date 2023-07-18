Dunmurry tower block residents' concerns over evacuation as the deadline fast approached at the end of this month

A resident of a Dunmurry tower block has raised doubts over a Housing Executive plan to demolish his home ahead of a fast approaching evacuation deadline.

The demolition is part of the Housing Executive’s £308 million Tower Block Action Plan aimed at replacing ageing tower blocks with new homes in Northern Ireland.

However, the Local Democracy Service spoke with a concerned resident this week, who wished to be named only as ‘Fergus’, who remains in private rented accommodation at the Rathmoyne and Coolmoyne estate in Dunmurry.

He said: “The Housing Executive has been messing me about for ages now.

Dunmurry Tower Blocks are due to be cleared by the Housing Executive by the end of July 2023. Pic credit: Local Democracy Reporting Service

“There are not too many of us now living in the towers and we’d probably all know each other.

“I certainly don’t think that they’ll have everyone out of here by the end of July.

“There has certainly been a lack of communication with the residents, especially those who are private renters like myself.”

In October 2022, the Local Democracy Service spoke with 76-year-old, home owner Marie Cunningham who has lived in Rathmoyne House for over 40 years.

Rathmoyne House is part of the Dunmurry Tower Blocks which are due to be cleared by the Housing Executive by the end of July 2023. Pic credit: Local Democracy Reporting Service

At the time, she expressed concerns of being left homeless thanks to the Housing Executive plans and said she “felt forced” to accept a “poor” financial offer for her flat ahead of bulldozers moving in.

The business case for the tearing down of the Dunmurry blocks, which were built in 1966, and their redevelopment will see £6.8 million spent to deliver the scheme.

The Housing Executive has previously stated that its is “aiming to clear both blocks by the end of July 2023”.

In an update on its progress, a spokesperson for the Housing Executive said: “Coolmoyne House has been cleared of all Housing Executive tenants and there is now only a very small number of tenants remaining in Rathmoyne House.

“Offers of alternative accommodation have already been accepted by these tenants and they will move to new properties soon.

“We are also progressing the acquisition of a small number of sold properties in order to fully clear the blocks.