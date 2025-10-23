DUP calls for Prince Andrew tree plaque removal at Lagan Valley Island

An Irish Yew tree planted by Prince Andrew marking the 400th anniversary of Lisburn could be uprooted amid “serious allegations” linked to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The tree was planted by Prince Andrew in 2009 at Lagan Valley Island, the headquarters of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service asked the main political parties and the local authority to comment on the now controversial tree on the grounds of the civic centre.

A DUP spokesperson commented: “The Lisburn and Castlereagh DUP council group recognises the seriousness of the allegations that have been made in relation to Prince Andrew.

“Given the nature of these allegations, our group believes there should be no ongoing recognition or legacy of Prince Andrew at Lagan Valley Island.

“Accordingly, we would support the removal of the plaque associated with the tree he planted.”

A UUP spokesperson said: “The Ulster Unionist Party understands the sensitivity of this matter and will continue to keep it under review.”

Councillor Aaron McIntyre, speaking on behalf of Alliance, said: “Lisburn and Castlereagh has strong connections to the Royal Family, with the official Royal Residence for Northern Ireland in our area and Hillsborough being granted royal status in 2021.

“As Prince Andrew continues to be distanced from Royal life, it is understandable that there are concerns around a plaque bearing his name at the Civic Centre.

"Alliance is committed to working with the council and other parties to see how this situation can be best rectified.”

A Sinn Fein spokesperson said: “Sinn Féin does not believe there should be any civic recognition or celebration of Prince Andrew and we are liaising with council officials on what action can be taken to ensure this is the case.”

The SDLP said: “The SDLP supports the removal of any tributes or honours bestowed upon Prince Andrew following the very serious allegations made against him.

“We will also be supporting moves to strip him of his titles through the House of Commons.

“His values certainly do not align with those of the people in this district.”

A spokesperson for Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council said: “In line with our sustainability strategy we would not be removing the tree.

"Any action regarding the plaque would be undertaken in line with any future guidance issued by the Northern Ireland Office.”