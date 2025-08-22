DUP councillor issues warning about emptying hotels of asylum seekers

A DUP councillor is warning that barring hotels from housing asylum seekers will “make things worse” as they could end up in homes bought up by the UK Home Office.

Alderman Paul Porter has raised concerns about the Mears Group, which acts on behalf of the Home Office by buying homes in Northern Ireland which are used to house asylum seekers.

The Lisburn and Castlereagh City Councillor says that Mears “buy up properties” which drive up rents in those areas. And he is now warning that the situation could get worse across the UK as the out-workings of the Epping Forest court ruling take effect.

Recently, Antrim and Newtownabbey Council said an enforcement investigation has begun into the legal planning status of the Chimney Corner Hotel in Co Antrim being used to house asylum seekers.

Alderman Paul Porter raises concerns about the housing of asylum seekers. Pic credit: LDRS

It comes after Epping Forest District Council was granted a temporary injunction by the High Court which blocks asylum seekers from being housed at the Bell Hotel in the Essex town.

Unionist politicians have further raised concerns about the status of hotels within the Causeway Coast and Glens, and Ards and North Down Borough Council areas.

Alderman Porter fears a potential knock-on effect of emptying hotels of asylum seekers could be that rental prices “rocket” in deprived areas.

Mr Porter said: “We are four years ahead of what is happening with hotels in England. But, what happens is the people in the hotels are then put into houses.

“If England wants to know what is going to happen as a result of legal challenges on hotels, then all they have to do is look at Northern Ireland as we have sadly been the road map for this over the years, with Mears.

"When people are moved out of hotels then companies like Mears buy up properties in deprived areas to house them.

“I have had people in my constituency in a deprived area contact me on rental prices rocketing up almost double the cost in recent months.

"The issue with Mears is that they are directly going after properties in these areas. That, I believe, is causing other rental prices to shoot up and become unaffordable to most local families.”

According to the Mears website, the ‘housing solutions company’ works with the Home Office to provide housing and support to asylum seekers who enter the UK. The group currently provides and manages 17,000 homes for local and central government and is also responsible for maintenance of 750,000 social housing homes.

Mr Porter added: “The lack of scrutiny over what Mears is doing over the last four years is just disgraceful and the idea that closing off hotels is going to become this panacea when it is actually going to make things worse for local communities.”

The UK Home Office, responding to the LDRS, stated: “Mears Group consults on all accommodation used for asylum dispersal with relevant partners in Northern Ireland, and we maintain active governance forums to discuss issues relating to procurement.

“We provide funding to local authorities to support them in meeting the needs of asylum seekers and host communities.

"Value for money, community cohesion and the well-being of those working and living in asylum accommodation will continue to be at the forefront of decision-making as we continue to explore options.”