DUP runners in forthcoming council elections hand in nomination papers

Members of Mid Ulster and Fermanagh South Tyrone Democratic Unionist Party recently handed in their nomination papers at Mid Ulster District Council Offices in Magherafelt, for the upcoming Local Government Elections, to be held on Thursday, May 18.

A DUP spokesperson said: "A great team, all with a good knowledge of their community and the various issues our constituents face on a daily basis.

"Each candidate has their own strengths, and working together as a team, we will continue to be a strong voice for Unionism within Mid Ulster.

"We encourage all our electorate to vote as advised in the literature they receive."

Pictured, from left, are the candidates and local DUP MLA's Deborah Erskine MLA Fermanagh South Tryone, Mark Robinson (Clogher Valley DEA), James Burton (Dungannon DEA), Eva Cahoon (Cookstown DEA), Paul McLean (Magherafelt DEA), Kyle Black (Carntougher DEA), Wesley Bown (Magherafelt DEA), Jonathan Buchanan (Torrent DEA), Clement Cuthbertson (Dungannnon DEA), Wilbert Buchanan (Cookstown DEA), Anne Forde (Moyola DEA), Kenny Montgomery (Election Agent) and Keith Buchanan MLA Mid Ulster. Missing from the photograph is Frances Burton (Clogher Valley DEA)

The candidates were joined by Deborah Erskine MLA Fermanagh South Tyrone, Keith Buchanan MLA Mid Ulster, and Kenny Montgomery (election agent).

