DUP runners in forthcoming council elections hand in nomination papers
Members of Mid Ulster and Fermanagh South Tyrone Democratic Unionist Party recently handed in their nomination papers at Mid Ulster District Council Offices in Magherafelt, for the upcoming Local Government Elections, to be held on Thursday, May 18.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 18th Apr 2023, 16:04 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 16:04 BST
A DUP spokesperson said: "A great team, all with a good knowledge of their community and the various issues our constituents face on a daily basis.
"Each candidate has their own strengths, and working together as a team, we will continue to be a strong voice for Unionism within Mid Ulster.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"We encourage all our electorate to vote as advised in the literature they receive."