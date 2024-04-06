Eight new Greenisland properties are approved despite opposition from neighbours

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Principal planning officer Gary McGuinness told Thursday morning’s planning committee meeting that a site visit had taken place on March 12 after the application was adjourned by the committee the previous month.

Mr McGuinness reminded members that the proposal is for eight dwellings to be constructed in two phases on two parcels of land, the first to the east of 26 Upper Road and the second, to the west of 24 Upper Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He told councillors that the proposed new four-bedroom properties would be “contemporary in design”. Access would be via a private lane way.

Planning permission has been approved for eight new dwellings at Upper Road, Greenisland. Picture: unsplash

He reported that there were 39 objections to the building proposal regarding concerns including potential loss of character, overlooking, loss of privacy and road safety.

Speaking at the meeting, a neighbour highlighted the proximity of the access lane way to a “busy” filling station at Upper Road,

He requested that the lane way be “adopted to an appropriate standard” if the application is approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In attendance at the meeting was applicant Ivor Dougan and planning consultant John Casey.

The proposed development in Greenisland. Picture: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council planning portal

Councillors proceeded to hear that the applicant consulted “every housing association in Northern Ireland without success” regarding potential social housing provision within the planned development.

Knockagh Alliance Councillor Aaron Skinner stated that housing associations have indicated to the council previously that they are “very interested in taking on a unit in a development”.

He also said that the purpose of a new HOU5 policy is “to create affordable housing”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Policy HOU5 requires housing developments of five units or more or sites of 0.2 hectares or more to deliver a minimum of 20 per cent affordable housing.

A report to the committee said that in this case, the Housing Executive would support one social unit.

It was also stated: “The agent for the application has made contact with various housing associations. However, there has been no interest to support one unit in this instance from any housing association.”

Mr McGuinness commented: “Five or six housing associations came back indicating that they were not interested.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Larne Lough DUP representative Alderman Paul Reid asked if the “usual conditions” would apply regarding sewerage. He was advised that no development will take place unless agreement is reached with NI Water.

Cllr Skinner proposed that the committee refuse the application as he believed that it does not meet the requirements of the new HOU5 policy, His proposal was seconded by Ald Reid but was defeated following a vote.