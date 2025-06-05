Planning approval has been granted for the erection of a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) facility at 151 Ballynakilly Road, Coalisland, close to Tamnamore Substation.

The facility will include two switch houses with control rooms, two storage containers and office trailer, lighting and closed-circuit TV columns, new site boundary fencing, and all associated development works.

The planning application was lodged by TSA Planning, May Street, Belfast, on behalf of Heron Storage Ltd, Draperstown.

In their report, Mid Ulster District Council planners point to a real need for such facilities: “It is evident that in today’s world, the need for electricity is steadily increasing.

The Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) facility will not be a prominent feature in the landscape. Credit: Mid Ulster planning portal

“As technologies advance, such as the introduction of electric vehicles and other activities, it is anticipated the fostering of energy may be a key driver to unlock renewable capacity.

“This BESS proposal is designed as a component of modernising the national electricity grid to stabilise supply, by creating a facility to store electricity when there is a surplus of generation in the system, and to then discharge electricity onto the grid at times of deficit of generation.

“This will significantly increase efficiency, enhancing security and supply of electricity, while also reducing the need for extensive investment in grid reinforcement and upgrading.

“In order to increase the efficiency of proposals such as BESS development, it is most desirable to site them close to the source of the product, which in this instance is the electricity substations.

“The proximity of BESS proposals close to the source also ensures a more robust connection, and therefore contributes to overall sustainability as it optimises existing infrastructure.

“Given the set-back position of the proposal site and the existing screening along the eastern boundary of the site, only fleeting views of the proposed development will be possible when travelling in either direction along the Ballynakilly Road.

“From the minor Drumkee Road, no views of the site are possible due to intervening development/vegetation, and the topography of the landscape between the site and the road.

“All in all, the proposal will not be a prominent feature in the landscape. The equipment, infrastructure and buildings associated with the BESS are appropriate for the site and the locality.”

The recommendation to approve the planning application was proposed by Cllr Gavin Bell (SF, Cookstown DEA) and seconded by Cllr Deirdre Varsani (SF, Dungannon DEA) at Tuesday’s (June 3) Planning committee meeting of the local authority.

François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter