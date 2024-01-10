Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s Labour Market Partnership is giving local employers the opportunity to meet and connect with their ideal recruits at an upcoming job fair at the Lagan Valley LeisurePlex in Lisburn.

The in-person recruitment event, will take place on Thursday February 29 in Lagan Valley Lisburn LeisurePlex from 10.30am to 2.30pm.

Funded by the Department for Communities, Labour Market Partnerships create targeted employment action plans for council areas, allowing for collaboration at local and regional level to support people towards and into work.

This event hopes to assist local employers in the area recruit talented members of staff and fill job vacancies faster.

Councillor John Laverty BEM, Chair of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council's Regeneration and Growth Committee, urges local businesses to sign up to the job fair. Pic credit: McAuley Multimedia

As an exhibitor, they’ll have the chance to showcase their job opportunities and speak directly with people who are currently seeking work or looking for their next career move.

The job fair will host a variety of employers from a wide range of sectors including hospitality, IT, customer service, construction and transport.

Councillor John Laverty BEM, Chair of the Council’s Regeneration and Growth Committee, urges local businesses to sign up.

“I encourage local employers to take full advantage of this fantastic recruitment opportunity,” he said.

"By meeting potential candidates in an informal setting, businesses can get a better sense of their career goals, skills and attributes - helping them find the perfect fit for their business.

“This is a chance for employers to sell themselves by showcasing their business.

“If you’re an employer planning to recruit for vacancies from February 2024 onwards, please register your interest on or before 5pm on Friday January 26. 2024.

"We anticipate that this event will be oversubscribed so make sure you apply now.”

Whether you’re looking to change jobs or seeking employment, everyone is encouraged to attend the job fair.

With competitive salaries, excellent benefits, opportunities for promotion and extensive learning and development programmes, this recruitment event is not to be missed.

The job fair is supported by the Department for Communities. A full list of exhibitors will be made available online before the event.