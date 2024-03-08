End of hybrid council meetings is ‘real bummer’ says Lisburn Councillor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) environment committee debated a proposal to challenge the winding up of Covid legislation on hybrid attendance at local authorities.

The decision by the Dept. of Communities (DfC) office means that all elected representatives must physically attend council chambers for statutory meetings, which took some members by surprise.

Downshire East UUP Alderman, James Baird said: “I can only attend tonight’s meetings by being on Zoom (online video link) as I am out of the country down south. “I would not be able to attend without Zoom.

“That’s a real bummer for myself, I better excuse myself now before I say something I shouldn’t.”

A hybrid working system has been put in place since the Covid pandemic, which allows for elected representatives to attend meetings via online video links from home, as well as attend in person.In recent months LCCC and other NI councils have spent hundreds of thousands of pounds upgrading their camera systems in order to continue remote meetings. A DfC letter to council CEOs states that Minister Lyons now believes there is “no justification” to extend the hybrid legislation.

Downshire East Alliance Cllr Aaron McIntrye made a proposal to request Minister Lyons to reverse his decision and to have the matter noted in minutes of the last hybrid meeting before the legislation fell.

He said: “I note tonight we have six members attending the meeting via Zoom. “This will have an impact on all of us. It will be especially problematic for many parents, carers, councillors from rural areas and those needing to attend other meetings before and after on the same night. It could in effect be disenfranchising communities.”

However, Lisburn North Independent Cllr Gary Hynds has argued councillors should be present in chambers. He said: “We as councillors should be leading by example. If members are not able to come to chambers to do their jobs, they shouldn’t put themselves up election.”

A council officer told the chamber that the matter was being taken up by the corporate committee and advised members to “perhaps allow it to go through the appropriate channels”.