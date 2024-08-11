Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Planning officers have approved plans for an extension to a manufacturing and storage yard within Charlestown Road Industrial Estate in Portadown.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The planning application was lodged by David Haire, Lurgan, on behalf of EQI Ltd, 11 Charlestown Drive, Craigavon.

The company wants to provide additional production space and reconfigure its existing car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the approved plans, an extension measuring 30 metres in width, 5.2 metres in height and 41 metres in length will be erected.

Craigavon company EQI Ltd., based at Charlestown Drive, have been granted permission to build an extension to their manufacturing unit. Credit: Google

The extension will accommodate a production-line operation, and the parking will be relocated to the side and rear of the building. Solar panels will also be installed on the roof.

Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (ABC) Borough Council officers issued the following determination: “The proposal is in keeping with the uses already found in the area and is not contrary to the local development plan.

“The proposal is to extend the existing building by 1,230 square metres, to increase the size of the production line and to facilitate the operations of EQI business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposal is on zoned industrial land, within an existing industrial estate. Officers do not see any reason why this proposal could be considered incompatible with surrounding land uses.

“The purpose of the proposal is to move production activities from production area 1 (centrally within the building) to the new extension.

“The supply of stock from this site to the manufacturing facility located elsewhere within the same business park is already operating at capacity, and hence there are no proposals to intensify the activities taking place within this production area.

“Noise monitoring has taken place at the nearest sensitive receptors on Carbet Road, to determine the impact of the proposal on existing residential properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The measurements were taken when the existing factory was operational. The Noise Impact Assessment (NIA) highlights that existing noise sources will not be moved closer to the nearest receptor, and there will be no intensification of noise-generating activities.

“ABC Environmental Health Department would have no further objections, and it would be expected that the development is being operated within good practice, with a high level of management control to ensure that no significant adverse noise/dust/odour impact occurs to nearby receptors.

“The proposal is for the relocation of the wet paint spray booths to the extension, and the proposal will not involve an intensification of activities.”