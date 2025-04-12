Every child deserves accessible park facilities, says Killultagh Councillor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Killultagh Councillor Claire Kemp has welcomed the installation of communication boards to assist children with speech, language, and communication difficulties in play parks across the Lisburn and Castlereagh Council area, following her proposal at council.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “It is essential that our parks and open spaces are accessible to everyone, including those with speech, language, and communication needs.

“I’m absolutely delighted that we’ll now be seeing communication boards installed in parks right across the council area, and that this is being rolled out during World Autism Acceptance Month only makes it all the more significant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Claire Kemp welcomes the introduction of playpark communication boards by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council. Pic credit: Alliance

“These communication boards will empower young people to express their feelings, effectively communicate their needs, and decide how they want to play, while supporting those with additional needs in interacting socially with their peers.

"I’m incredibly proud of being able to help bring this forward, and I’d encourage families to get out and about and explore one of Lisburn & Castlereagh’s stunning parks and see the boards for themselves.”