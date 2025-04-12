Every child deserves accessible park facilities, says Killultagh Councillor

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 12th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Killultagh Councillor Claire Kemp has welcomed the installation of communication boards to assist children with speech, language, and communication difficulties in play parks across the Lisburn and Castlereagh Council area, following her proposal at council.

She said: “It is essential that our parks and open spaces are accessible to everyone, including those with speech, language, and communication needs.

“I’m absolutely delighted that we’ll now be seeing communication boards installed in parks right across the council area, and that this is being rolled out during World Autism Acceptance Month only makes it all the more significant.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Councillor raises concerns over lack of transparency as meetings are held in pri...
Councillor Claire Kemp welcomes the introduction of playpark communication boards by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council. Pic credit: AllianceCouncillor Claire Kemp welcomes the introduction of playpark communication boards by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council. Pic credit: Alliance
Councillor Claire Kemp welcomes the introduction of playpark communication boards by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council. Pic credit: Alliance

“These communication boards will empower young people to express their feelings, effectively communicate their needs, and decide how they want to play, while supporting those with additional needs in interacting socially with their peers.

"I’m incredibly proud of being able to help bring this forward, and I’d encourage families to get out and about and explore one of Lisburn & Castlereagh’s stunning parks and see the boards for themselves.”

Related topics:LisburnCastlereagh
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice