Every child deserves accessible park facilities, says Killultagh Councillor
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
She said: “It is essential that our parks and open spaces are accessible to everyone, including those with speech, language, and communication needs.
“I’m absolutely delighted that we’ll now be seeing communication boards installed in parks right across the council area, and that this is being rolled out during World Autism Acceptance Month only makes it all the more significant.
“These communication boards will empower young people to express their feelings, effectively communicate their needs, and decide how they want to play, while supporting those with additional needs in interacting socially with their peers.
"I’m incredibly proud of being able to help bring this forward, and I’d encourage families to get out and about and explore one of Lisburn & Castlereagh’s stunning parks and see the boards for themselves.”