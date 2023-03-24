Expressions of Interest sought for the lease and development of land at Queen Elizabeth II Playing Fields

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council is currently seeking Expressions of Interest from a third party or parties for the lease and development of land at Queen Elizabeth II Playing Fields, off the Knockmore Road.

The council, under the support of its Community Plan, wants to empower and invest in local community organisations.

A spokesperson for Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council explained: “We want to increase community participation and ownership and to that end the council wishes to lease the land by way of a Community Asset Transfer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We are inviting applications for this from local community and sporting organisations.”

The Council is seeking expressions of interest for the lease and development of the Queen Elizabeth II Playing Fields in Lisburn

The land is currently a grassed open space area bounded on the West by the Limetree Avenue and site tree screening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The main site access road is to the North and East, with the main site car parking on the South boundary.

The site of the proposed development area comprises a total of approximately 0.49 acres or 0.2 Hectares.

It is the Council’s preference to lease the site to one tenant, or to a consortium of tenants led by one tenant, offering the delivery of an integrated complementary programme of activity that meets the needs of the local community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This will include the appropriate development of the site in order to achieve the desired goals.

For more information and to download the Expression of Interest Form visit www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you have any queries about the process, contact [email protected]