Expressions of Interest sought for the lease and development of land at Queen Elizabeth II Playing Fields

The council, under the support of its Community Plan, wants to empower and invest in local community organisations.
A spokesperson for Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council explained: “We want to increase community participation and ownership and to that end the council wishes to lease the land by way of a Community Asset Transfer.
"We are inviting applications for this from local community and sporting organisations.”
The land is currently a grassed open space area bounded on the West by the Limetree Avenue and site tree screening.
The main site access road is to the North and East, with the main site car parking on the South boundary.
The site of the proposed development area comprises a total of approximately 0.49 acres or 0.2 Hectares.
It is the Council’s preference to lease the site to one tenant, or to a consortium of tenants led by one tenant, offering the delivery of an integrated complementary programme of activity that meets the needs of the local community.
This will include the appropriate development of the site in order to achieve the desired goals.
For more information and to download the Expression of Interest Form visit www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk.
If you have any queries about the process, contact [email protected]
Expressions of interest should be completed and returned electronically by Friday May 26, 2023 to [email protected]