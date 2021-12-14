Feasibility studies to examine community trails

The matter was discussed at a meeting of Council’s development committee on Wednesday, December 8, where members of the committee were advised Council has been approached by Outdoor Recreation NI (ORNI) in the spring of this year seeking a partnership that would allow for the development of community trails at Cabin Wood and Tullyhogue.

Members were also told the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) has committed funding for the Tullyhogue Community Trail from its multi-year strategic environment fund.

This funding is to be used to undertake an initial feasibility study with regards to a trail to connect the village of Tullyhogue to Loughry College and the Mid Ulster Sports arena by way of Tullyhogue Fort.

Walter Cuddy

Funding has also been committed from NIEA’s annual environment fund for the Cabin Hill Wood Community Trail.

This funding will be used to undertake a feasibility investigation for a community trail from Cookstown to Cabin Hill Wood via the Ballinderry River.

Match funding is required from Council to support and complete these feasibility studies meaning Mid Ulster District will be required to spend £6,400.

The money required has been found under MUDC Capital Programme 2020-2024 as part of the outdoor recreation strategy.

Councillor John McNamee said this was a “great opportunity to open up two excellent trails” and proposed the recommendation.