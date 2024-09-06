First glimpse at impressive new facilities CAFRE has planned for Loughry campus in Cookstown

The planning application for the site at 76 Dungannon Road includes the demolition of the existing packaging, administration, science and food education buildings.

In addition, there are plans to build a replacement science building, student hub, staff facilities building, student residential accommodation with works to existing elevations; reconfiguration of surface level car parks; provision of cycle parking facilities; installation of ground source heat pump system; associated landscaping and all other associated site works.

CAFRE are certainly very upbeat about the plans, as they explain on their website: “Many of the buildings at Loughry Campus, used for teaching, student residential accommodation and staff offices, were built in the 1960s.

“The condition of them has declined significantly and they are inefficient to run in terms of energy consumption, maintenance requirements and student management.

“The aim of this project is to ensure that the buildings and facilities at Loughry meet the current and future needs of staff, students and the agri-food industry, and project a positive image of the college.

“Phase 1 will see the construction of new student residential accommodation comprising 100 en-suite student bedrooms with self-catering facilities, communal areas including a multi-functional room and social spaces.

“Phase 2 will see the construction of a new hub comprising a front-of-house reception area, a dedicated conference centre, dining room, a new science centre incorporating food microbiology, food chemistry laboratories and a new teaching and staff block.

“The completed staff / teaching building will comprise a mix of classrooms, a tiered lecture theatre and staff offices.

“It is envisaged that the new dining area will become the hub of the campus, with links to the packaging and science laboratories around a central landscaped quadrangle.

“Phase 3 will see the construction of state-of-the-art food packaging and robotics laboratories.”

The planning officer who recommended planning approval was also very positive about the plans, stating: “The buildings proposed are in keeping with buildings already on the site in terms of design, and will be more aesthetically pleasing than the existing buildings which are of typical 1960s style architectural design that is common in educational facilities.

“The development seeks to re develop and improve the existing campus and sustain existing staff and student numbers, rather than increasing them.

“Student numbers at the campus have fluctuated, and learning trends have also changed due to technological improvements and the lockdowns following Covid-19.

“This has allowed for greater online learning, and means that staff and students do not have to visit the campus as regularly as previously.

“There are currently 327 car-parking spaces on site for use of CAFRE staff, visitors, and students (256 staff and student and 71 student accommodation). This will be reduced to a total of 303 parking spaces. A total of 33 cycle parking spaces will also be provided.”

The suggested timetable, for the construction of the new campus facilities, is as follows.

Phase 1: demolition and construction to commence in July 2025, with construction due to be completed in February 2027.

Phase 2: construction is due to start in June 2027, and is due to be completed in November 2029.

Phase 3: construction is due to start in March 2030, and is due to be completed in October 2031.

1 . A new era at Loughry campus The new CAFRE Loughgry campus is due to be completed in 2031. Photo: CAFRE portal

2 . A new era at Loughry campus An artist's impression of the new Packaging / Robotics building. Photo: CAFRE portal

3 . A new era at Loughry campus The quadrangle, as viewed from the staff building. Photo: CAFRE portal

4 . A new era at Loughry campus The link between the Hub and the Science Centre. Photo: CAFRE portal