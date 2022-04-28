Five more Irish street sign requests across Mid Ulster

At a meeting of the local authority’s environment committee on Monday, April 4, members were advised the building control service within the environment directorate has received five valid letter signed by occupants of the street in each requesting signage to be erected in a second language.

In each of the five applications, the language requested is Irish.

The occupiers signing the requests have been confirmed as residents of their particular street, as evidenced by their listing on the current electoral register.

An example of a dual language sign in Mid Ulster.

The five streets in question are: Aghaloo Close, Aughnacloy, Creenagh Bridge Road, Dungannon; Davagh Park, Mountfield; Killyliss Manor, Eglish and Old Rectory Heights, Cookstown.

Members were also advised there is something of a delay in the validation of these street sign request as the electoral office is only permitting access to members of the public, including council officers, for 60 minutes per visit.