Four requests to light up Mid Ulster Council’s civil buildings in April

Four requests to light up Mid Ulster District Council’s civic buildings appeared before its policy and resources committee in April.

At the most recent meeting of the committee. councillors were told requests had been received for the local authority to show its support for four charitable organisations or campaigns.

The charitable organisations or campaigns that made the request are: Make a Wish Foundation; Hope 4 ME and Fibro Northern Ireland; Shine a Light on Neurofibromatosis and Foster Care Fortnight.

Council’s three designated properties for light up requests are the Bridewell, the Burnavon and Ranfurly House.

Four requests to light up Mid Ulster District Council’s civic buildings, including the Burnavon, in April. Picture: Google

The Make a Wish Foundation is requesting the buildings are illuminated in blue on Saturday, April 29 for its anniversary.

The Hope 4 ME and Fibro Northern Ireland, International ME Awareness Day takes place on the same day as international nurses day (May 12) but as both requests are for the buildings to be illuminated in blue, Council officers are content both requests can be facilitated.

To raise awareness of Nerve Tumours UK, Shine a Light on Neurofibromatosis has requested the buildings be illuminated blue on May 17.

Foster Care Fortnight has requested the buildings are illuminated turquoise and yellow on May 19.

The committee was told the local authority’s policy on the illumination of its civic buildings extends to charitable organisations for the promotion of its charitable causes on a given date or set of dates.

Having assessed these request, council officers are of the view they comply with Council policy and, as such, officers recommended members approved the request.

The committee was also advised that as the council is now entering the pre-election period, civic illumination requests received between now and June will be considered by officers and recommended to Council’s Chief Executive, Adrian McCreesh, who will have the delegated authority to approve or deny the requests.