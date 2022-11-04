Free Christmas parking in Lisburn scrutinised over fears people will 'abuse the goodwill'

The festive free car parking will be provided in council off street car parks in Lisburn city centre and Royal Hillsborough on each Saturday in December at a cost of £12,500.

An amendment to the proposal by Downshire West councillor, Caleb McCready has been made to extend the free parking in January at an extra cost of £7.5k to increase footfall in the shopping district. However, concerned members raised the issue of abuse of the system, which could affect the local Christmas time economy.

Lisburn and Castlereagh Borough Council celebrate the start of the Christmas period with a festival of light, parade and Santa turning on the Christmas tree light.

Lisburn South councillor, Alan Givan (DUP) said: “I am all in favour of the free parking, but is there any evidence of people abusing the gesture of goodwill by our council just to park here to go into Belfast, as I am sure it does happen.

“This can be a problem in the city centre especially, taking up spaces.

“Should we look to shorten the time frame of free car parking to four to five hours?

“That would discourage anyone thinking they can park the car all day in Lisburn for free and go off to Belfast for shopping or even work.

“It is a matter of every pound saved is a pound less on the rates, a motivation for which I am signed up to.”

Director of environmental services, Heather Moore responded: “There is no evidence of such abuse at this time, though it would probably be from Monday to Friday, that would be more likely.

“There is evidence from early morning refuse workers of park and ride to Belfast and that there is potential for people using this for work.

“With the Christmas campaign for advertising soon upon us, can I suggest a survey, with local business feedback, will be done and for the chairperson and vice-chair then to activate the parking extension in to January.”

