Causeway Coast and Glens Council has said a ‘big thank you’ to everyone who attended their inclusive events recently.

Held in Portstewart and Limavady, participants were able to make use of Council’s new all-ability cycles and outdoor events equipment, enjoying the sunshine while also getting in a bit of exercise.

Flowerfield Arts Centre’s accessible play park started proceedings, with the entertainment continuing in Limavady the next day. Available for participants to use on both evenings, Council’s recently purchased Mobile Accessible Changing Units (Lili-Loo and Lulu) were also officially launched at the events.

Earlier this year, the Council ran a competition asking members of the public to help name these two new vehicles. Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan presented the winner, 14-year-old Lilia with a £50 Causeway Coast and Glens gift card.

Cllr Callaghan said: “I’d like to extend my special thanks to Lilia for her huge contribution to the Changing Places toilet campaign work within Causeway Coast and Glens Council area.

“We are very pleased to now have these mobile units as part of our fleet and I am confident that these along with our all-ability cycles and accessible play parks will create more opportunities for those who need them to participate more fully in our events and community life.”

The second unit, Lulu was named by Council’s Tourism Events team, who have donated their £50 gift card to the Mae Murray Foundation.

Councils Town and Village Management Team and its Sport and Well-being Team who collaborated to bring about these events, were delighted with the turn out and pleased to offer inclusive cycling, fun games, activities and more.

To find out more about Councils inclusive events and equipment contact Council on 028 7034 7034.

1 . Council Sara Adair pictured with the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Steven Callaghan. Credit: Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Photo: CCGBC

2 . Council Councils inclusive play equipment was popular at Flowerfield's inclusive family event. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Photo: CCGBC

3 . Council The new all ability cycles were a big hit at Council's recent all inclusive family event at Limavady's Roe Mill Recreation Grounds. Credit MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

4 . Council The new all ability cycles were a big hit at Council's recent all inclusive family event at Limavady's Roe Mill Recreation Grounds. Credit: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

