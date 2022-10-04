Funding warning over Mid Ulster roadworks

Presenting DfI Roads western division’s annual report to the local authority, Daniel Healy said he and his team intend to progress all the schemes included in the report and said “the vast majority of those mentioned should be delivered this year”.

His comments came following a question from Torrent Councillor Dan Kerr who accepted DfI Roads is working under “financial restrictions” but noted specific references to projects including a footway extension and road realignment of the Mountjoy Road and asked if being mentioned in the report meant the work would be carried out.

"There are financial restrictions I know but there are references to some areas in Torrent within the report,” said Cllr Kerr.

The DfI Roads western division’s annual report has been presented to Mid Ulster District Council.

"On page 21 there is the mention of Coalisland Road and the Dungannon Road [for resurfacing] and on page 39 the Mountjoy Road footway extension and road realignment is referenced.

"Are these iron cast guarantees the works will be carried out or will it come down to further prioritisation?”

Mr Healy told the chamber all work will be budget dependent and noted the possibility one or two projects included in the report may not get started due to “rapidly escalating prices”.

"You are quite right, these schemes are very much budget dependent,” said My Healy. “Having said that, it is our intention, certainly, to progress all the schemes within this report. The vast majority of those mentioned should be delivered this year.

"There is the possibility of one or two schemes falling off due to the rapidly escalating prices.

"I know a Cookstown scheme that was completed recently saw no increases in the scope of the work yet the cost of the work increased by 40 per cent due to the increase in cost of materials.