Galbally Pearse’s GAC application for enhanced facilities which would bring 'substantial community benefits' is deferred

A planning application for the construction of a two-storey pitch-side pavilion at Galbally Pearse’s GAC, featuring new sheltered sub benches and associated site works, has been deferred.

The planning application was lodged by McGurk Architects, Magherafelt, on behalf of the club on August 16, 2024.

The existing sports grounds at Galbally Pearse’s GAC include floodlit Gaelic pitches, spectator terraces, club buildings, a car-parking area, associated landscaping, pathways and related infrastructure.

Facilities within the two-storey building, should planning approval be granted, will include a large gym/strength and condition suite; a committee room and kitchen; a large multi-functional space (with folding/partition walls) suitable for meetings, presentations etc.; four large changing rooms with showers, toilets and physio space; a players’ meeting/tactics/video analysis room; a changing places bathroom; and a medical room.

A CGI rendition of the envisaged new facilities. Cedit: Mid Ulster planning portal

In correspondence to Mid Ulster District Council’s Planning Department, the agent argued there was a pressing need for enhanced facilities to accommodate the growing membership.

“The club continues to grow and now has over 1,000 members. It is the heartbeat of the local community,” the agent said. “Unfortunately, the necessary infrastructure to support and facilitate a large, modern GAA club has not been developed.

"The changing rooms in the community centre were built in 1995, when the club only had male teams – now it has nearly as many female teams.

“There is a gym and hall in the community centre that the club can rent via a booking system, but have no control over their availability. These facilities have a large number of other users.

The envisaged new club facilities, if approved, will be a huge boost for Galbally Pearse's GAC. Credit: Mid Ulster planning portal

"The club has resorted to using the old hall building adjacent to the site access as a gym; however, this was only ever regarded as a temporary fix, because this building is not fit for purpose and is not controlled by the club – it is only permitted to use it at the good will of the owners.

"Therefore, it was no surprise to the club, when it held its pre-application community consultation (PACC) event in relation to the proposal, that the local community turned out in large numbers to express their support.

"The proposed facility would be controlled and operated by the club and would help ensure that the needs of its members are put first.

“The club would not be reliant on third-party facilities serving many other user groups, and controlled by an organisation with other objectives.

The agent representing Galbally Pearse's GAC argues that new facilities are badly needed to accommodate a growing club membership. Credit: Mid Ulster planning portal

“It is important to note that the proposal will not result in the loss of any existing playing space. The site of the proposal is an area of hard surfacing with no vehicles permitted to access it on match days, to ensure safe passage for teams between the main pitch and changing rooms.

“The proposal would ensure that the club has its own facilities in place to help meet sporting, social and health and wellbeing needs, moving forward. This can be done without affecting existing playing space. Feedback at the community consultation event was overwhelmingly positive.

“It is clear that the proposal will bring substantial community benefits that decisively outweigh the loss of open space.”

The recommendation to defer the planning application was proposed by Councillor Dan Kerr (Independent, Torrent DEA) and seconded by Councillor Gavin Bell (Sinn Féin, Cookstown DEA) at the August 5 Planning meeting.

The planning application will be revisited at a later date.