General household waste bins in Lisburn and Castlereagh are to be reduced in size by 25%, it has emerged.

The news came to light after a veil of secrecy over the Council’s new kerbside collection policy was lifted.

The new multi-million pound plans have to date been kept away from the public in secret sessions at the council.

But a ratified extended minute from a confidential business case debate has been seen by the Local Democracy Service so details can now be made public.

Concerns expressed over plans to reduce waste bin size

The minute shows how the DUP failed in a challenge to the planned enforcement of the smaller 180 litre bins on any residents wanting to hold on their larger 240 litre bins.

Lisburn South DUP Alderman Paul Porter said: “I am deeply disappointed that all the other parties are forcing through a policy that I believe will have a major impact on many of our families living in our city that we are here to support.

“My amendment would have helped and supported all our residents and larger families in our city. The general waste bins are to be reduced in size by 25% and this will have a negative impact especially on young families who are already struggling.

“There are other councils who will allow people to hold on to their old larger bins until the times comes that they need a replacement or new bin.

“I as well as many other members including the council, will have received a number of letters from various organisations raising concerns over the new bin system, this fight is not over."The vote for Alderman Porter’s amendment was lost by 24 votes to 16 with all DUP members in favour, supported by Ulster Unionist Alderman Jim Dillon and Independent councillor, Nathan Anderson.

Council CEO David Burns responded: “I fully understand the concerns raised, but the letters received from the groups have inaccuracies in them. I will look to have meetings with them and respond in due course and continue speaking with members.