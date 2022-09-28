Get involved with Causeway Young Voice
Causeway Coast and Glens Council is seeking Youth Voice members to represent young people across the Borough.
Those aged 15 – 21 years old who live in the Borough are invited to apply to be part of Causeway Coast and Glens Youth Voice.
This two-year programme will be managed by the Council in Partnership with their Community Planning Partner, the Education Authority, through its Youth Service provision.
Youth Voice will provide young people with the opportunity to:
Engage with key decision makers
Have their say on local issues
Meet new friends
Be a representative voice for young people in their area
Be involved and pro-actively engaged with local decision-making processes
Causeway Coast and Glens Youth Voice will meet on a regular basis to identify and take forward common issues relating to young people in the local area along with opportunities for residentials and study visits.
Anyone interested should visit www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk to view a two-year timeline for the programme and complete the online application form.
Everyone is invited to apply regardless of background, abilities, or interests.
Council welcomes representatives from right across the geographical spread of the Borough and underrepresented groups to ensure the many different needs of young people in the area are heard.
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council covers a wide geographical area, having been created from four legacy local authorities – Coleraine, Ballymoney, Moyle and Limavady – so youth representation is essential for ensuring that the voices of young people from all areas of the Borough are heard.