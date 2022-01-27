Glenarm Marina ‘remains fully operational’ after tug boat fire, says council

Berth holders have not been impacted by yesterday evening’s fire on board a vessel at Glenarm Marina.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 6:08 pm

And the facility also remains operational following the incident, according to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

A spokesperson for the council, which operates the marina, said: “There was a minor fire at Glenarm Marina which was dealt with on-board.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“There has been no impact to berth holders and the marina remains fully operational.”

The scene of Wednesday's boat fire in Glenarm Marina. Picture: McAuley Multimedia.

The local authority was responding after more than 40 firefighters and other emergency crew members were tasked to a fire in the engine room of a tug boat secured at a jetty on Wednesday.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the fire was “accidental ignition”.

Read More

Read More
Glenarm Marina fire: pictures from the scene
Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service