Gary McGuinness, the council’s principal planning officer, told the committee that the purpose of the proposal is to “regenerate” the council-owned Eglinton Yard.

Eglinton Yard is located on a corner site at the junction of The Cloney, Toberwine Street and New Street.

Mr McGuinness indicated that the facility could be used to hold private events or markets, for example. New entrances will be created using existing and previously “bricked up” openings in the perimeter walls. Replacement surfacing, railings and “heritage style” lighting at the riverside path are planned.

The Eglinton site in Glenarm. Picture: Local Democracy Reporting Service

A report to the committee said that the council’s environmental health department has requested a noise assessment.

It also notes: “The application proposes the regeneration of Eglinton Yard to a multi-purpose events space. Potential uses could include speciality markets, music events, community meetings and private events such as weddings etc. ”

The proposed canopies will measure 42 metres by six metres. Two accessible toilets are included in the proposal.

Proposing approval of the planning application, Coast Road DUP Councillor Angela Smyth said: “It is good to see redevelopment in the Glenarm area.”

Seconding the proposal, party colleague Larne Lough councillor Alderman Paul Reid said: “This is a good news story for Glenarm. I am glad we can see regeneration coming into that area.”

Larne Lough Alliance councillor Alderman Robert Logan commented: “This is a good news story. Those who have been with the council from the start have been listening to plan after plan after plan for Glenarm. At long last, something may happen.”

The application was approved unanimously following a vote.