Grave concern of danger to the public after Bridge Street building collapses

A councillor has expressed concerns that a Lisburn building could have caused “mass casualties” when it collapsed, with the council confirming it had received no previous reports of any structural danger.

The Bridge Street building partially collapsed last week with an exclusion zone still remaining for traffic and pedestrians in the area.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has now ordered the property owner to make the building safe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Downshire East councillor Alex Swan’s (UUP) whose party offices are on the same street has highlighted his fears for people’s safety.

Concerns raised following the collapse of a building in Bridge Street

He said: “Had this building fallen onto pedestrians or motorists passing by it could have resulted in mass casualties.

“Thankfully this didn’t happen, but it could have.”

A spokesperson for LCCC said: “Following the partial collapse at the rear of a building on Bridge Street, the council responded to a request from the NI Fire and Rescue Service and PSNI to assist.

“We have identified the owner of the property and commissioned an independent structural report to make a fuller assessment of the building’s condition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The building owner is responsible for the building’s integrity and any associated work that is required.

“In response to a public safety concern, officers from the council’s Building Control team responded to the incident and they have served notice on the owner to carry out the necessary measures in order to protect the public.