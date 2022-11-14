It has been proposed at a vacant outdoor activity centre at Garron Road, mid-way on ‘Route 93’ – a national cycling route – to provide self-catering accommodation.

Gary McGuinness, the council’s principal planning officer, told the committee Transport NI has requested visibility splays of a certain size. However, he pointed out that the outdoor centre will be used by cyclists not motorists.

Ballymena DUP Alderman Audrey Wales MBE commented: “Any of us who drives around the coast knows how popular cycling is. I can’t believe we need a big splay to see out out of an entrance on a cycle.

The proposed cycling bunkhouse premises outside Carnlough. Pic: Google

“We need more tourists into the area. I propose we approve the recommendation.”

Larne Lough Ulster Unionist Cllr Keith Turner said he could see no facility on the plan for secure overnight bike storage.

Advertisement

The applicant’s agent Alana Durrent said if it is required, it would result in an additional application.

Larne Lough Alliance Cllr Robert Logan commented: “I am quite sure cyclists are quite used to keeping their bikes secure.” Cllr Logan went on to say he was “surprised” Transport NI was being “so pernickety” over visibility splays.

Top Priorities

Larne Lough DUP Ald Paul Reid said: “Once again, Transport NI have a grievance but have yet to come to the chamber to defend that. That is extremely sad.

“Cyclists go along that road continuously every day. This is one of our top priorities – to grow tourism. What better way to grow than to provide a hub like this.”

It was approved unanimously.

Advertisement