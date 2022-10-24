A planning application for the construction of five detached two-storey houses between number 7 and number 15 Drumnagreagh Road in Cairncastle has been approved.

The proposed development would be served by one private entrance onto the public road.

However, an application for new tourist accommodation on the site of the former Drumnagreagh Hotel was turned down by the borough council in August.

Cairncastle. Image by Google

A proposal was lodged with the council last year for the development of five self-catering holiday homes with parking and an accompanying business manager’s dwelling. It was submitted by the Michael Hughes Trust.

A letter from the council stated the design of the proposed development is “unacceptable and if permitted would have an adverse impact on the Antrim Coast and Glens Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and detract from the landscape quality and character of the surrounding area”.

The former hotel, located on a 3.4 acre site, was vacant since the late Nineties and was gutted by a fire in 2009. Originally built as a period property, listed status has been removed.

Planning permission was approved in 2009 for 15 holiday units and a subsequent application in 2012 had outline permission for 12 detached dwellings.