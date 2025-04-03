Have your say on opening hours of Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council's leisure facilities
Have you ever wished that the opening hours of your local leisure centre were different?
Well, now is your chance to have your say as Causeway Coast and Glens Council is holding a public consultation to seek the opinions of residents of the opening hours of the Borough’s leisure facilities.
The leisure facilities included in the review are: Coleraine Leisure Centre, Roe Valley Leisure Centre, Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre, Jim Watt Sports Centre, Dungiven Sports Centre and Sheskburn Recreation Centre.
Access the survey via this link
