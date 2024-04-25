Here's where NI centenary stones are to be placed across Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon council area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents of the localities in question were surveyed, with approval rates for the installation of the stones ranging from 95.45% in Dollingstown, to 51.68% in Lurgan.

Predictably, and as noted in the equality screening exercise carried out by the council, the approval rate tended to be linked to community affiliation.

In December 2023, commemorative stones were placed at the civic buildings in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon.

At the unveiling of the centenary stone at Craigavon Civic Centre at the end of 2023 are Lord Mayor Alderman Margaret Tinsley with elected representatives, Councillor Kyle Moutray, Alderman Stephen Moutray, Councillor Keith Ratcliffe and Councillor Kate Evans. Picture: ABC Borough Council

Residents were then surveyed in 12 locations throughout the borough regarding the installation of commemorative stones, namely Lurgan, Portadown, Dromore, Tandragee, Rathfriland, Donaghcloney, Waringstown, Richhill, Loughgall, Magheralin, Gilford and Dollingstown.

The approval rate was as follows: Dollingstown, 95.45%; Loughgall, 95.24%; Waringstown, 95.12%; Tandragee, 95.08%; Richhill, 93.08%; Rathfriland, 92.82%; Donaghcloney, 92.54%; Dromore, 84.44%; Portadown, 79.17%; Magheralin, 66.67%; Gilford, 61.9%; Lurgan, 51.68%.

The equality screening exercise acknowledges that the centenary of Northern Ireland tends to be perceived differently by the two main communities: “Although not all Protestants are necessarily unionist and not all Catholics are nationalist, those from a Protestant / unionist background are more likely to engage in the commemoration of Northern Ireland.

“The council is mindful of the need to sensitively consider the location of the centenary stones, and the duty to promote equality and good relations, as not everyone welcomes the placement of these stones.”

Flinty Hill, in Magheralin, is where a NI centenary stone will be placed. Credit: Google

The matter was mentioned at an ABC Economic Development Regeneration meeting held on April 16.

The agenda item, furnished to all committee members ahead of the meeting, stated by way of background: “In December 2020, Members agreed the NI 2021 Centenary programme, and further agreed to the installation of 15 commemorative stones at various locations across the borough.

“Initial discussions have been held at the NI Centenary Working Group during 2021 and 2022, regarding the potential locations of the stones.

“Following discussions at Committee in September 2023, members requested that the initial three stones be installed at the three civic buildings.“Some further work has been done regarding the process of installing the remainder of the stones, and contact is ongoing with the landowners and our legal team.“The cost of the purchase of the stones was £2,925, which has already been paid to the supplier.

The memorial lamp in Dunbarton Street, Gilford, has been chosen as the location for its NI centenary stone. Credit: Google

“It was previously agreed to install the stones using in-house resources for council-owned sites.

“Given the nature of the various alternative sites and the request that the stones are mounted where appropriate, there will be additional costs associated with the installation of the stones at the revised locations, which is currently estimated at between £4,000 to £8,400.

“A survey was conducted on the council’s Consultation Hub. A range of views were expressed.

“Positive comments included a significant milestone that should be commemorated. Many were happy to see the placement of centenary stones in towns that they either live or work in, or regularly visit.“Negative comments included that it was not a good use of public money and they had the potential to be divisive.“In relation to the location of the stones, it was suggested that they are placed in an area that is acceptable to the majority of people.”

At the committee meeting, ABC council officers were recommending that committee members approve the equality screening, and that they agree to the proposed locations for the remaining 12 stones.

Alderman Mark Baxter (DUP, Lagan River DEA) stated: “It’s good to see this here eventually with us after all this time. I’m happy to propose the recommendation.”

Alderman Ian Burns (UUP, Banbridge DEA) also spoke in support of the recommendation: “I’m happy to second and I would like to thank the officers for all the work that they put into getting this to completion.”

Committee chair, Councillor Kevin Savage (Sinn Féin, Banbridge DEA) asked: “Okay members, we’ve had the two decision items, we’re agreed on both?”

As no other councillor chose to speak on the matter, the recommendations were deemed to have been endorsed unanimously.

The stones will be placed at the following locations: