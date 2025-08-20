Hilden Mill developers brand council refusal to let them demolish buildings ‘a farce’

Developers behind a plan to demolish part of Lisburn’s Hilden Mill have branded a council refusal of the proposal a “farce”.

The application by PJK Developments to tear down some of the listed buildings at the site was rejected outside chambers and away from public view in July. The firm now says they plan to appeal the decision.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) can confirm that Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) used ‘delegated authority’ to refuse the plan with elected members not included in the decision making process.

A spokesperson for LCCC said: “In line with our planning scheme of delegation, on July 11, 2025 council officers made the decision under delegated authority to not consent to the demolition works at Hilden Mill.”

Lisburn North Councillor Gary Hynds says it is time for everyone to 'get serious and get real' about the development of Hilden Mill. Pic credit: LDRS

Since it was abandoned in 2006, the 24 acre former factory has been subjected to numerous arson and vandalism incidents causing its listed buildings to deteriorate further.

The would-be developers have said this deterioration has left the site in a “dangerous” state.

Agent for the applicant, James McBride spoke to the LDRS, saying: “The fact that this decision was taken by council officers and not by councillors on the planning committee is a complete farce.

"We will now be taking steps for an appeal on this refusal.”

Hilden Mill has been subject to anti-social behaviour and arson attacks over the years. Pic Credit: Michael Ferguson.

He added: “I can’t imagine the working class people of Lisburn want to spend £100m of government money keeping up dangerous listed buildings they don’t want, when they could have 200 to 300 new social houses.

"I genuinely believe the new development would be good for Lisburn and the whole of Northern Ireland.”

A previous owner of the Hilden Mill site, Galliard Homes, was granted planning approval for a redevelopment scheme that involved up to 600 houses, but that permission has since lapsed.

It is understood that a well known social housing company in Northern Ireland would be involved in the new plans from PJK Developments.

There have been calls for Hilden Mill to be retained, however it has been subject to a number of arson attacks in recent years, leading to concerns for the safety of the site. Pic credit: PSNI

Lisburn North independent councillor, Gary Hynds is opposed to the demolition plan and has campaigned to retain the original structure in the interests of local and world heritage and wants everyone to “get real” on Hilden Mill.

He said: “The refusal was entirely predictable and comes as no surprise.

"Yet, there’s irony in its timing, coinciding with the imminent reopening of the historic Hilden Mill School.

“A testament to the vision, dedication, and hard work of the Resurgam Trust, supported by the National Lottery and Council, who brought this restoration to life.”

Hilden Mill is a Grade B+ listed thread mill in Lisburn, located next to the River Lagan which once powered the mill via a waterwheel.

The site is of national, historic interest due to its connection with the Barbour Family in the 19th century.

William Barbour & Sons went on to become world’s leading linen manufacturers employing thousands of people and exported its products all over the globe

Councillor Hynds added: “I remain resolute in advancing the Hilden Mill site’s redevelopment, building on the unanimous support for my council motion.

“This initiative reflects a deep commitment to the Hilden and Low Road community, honouring the site’s rich heritage while delivering a sustainable, inclusive development that fosters pride and opportunity for future generations.

"Failure is not an option, but it really is time for everyone to get serious and get real.”