The scheme in Garvagh involved the creation of a new all ability cycle/walking pathat Clyde Park in the town. This will provide residents with the ability to get outdoors for regular exercise on a user-friendly surface.

The Rasharkin project saw the removal of steep and inaccessible steps to the rear of the Community Centre, replacing them with a contoured path allowing residents and visitors to easily access the venue, as well as improving access to the village from the community centre. The path is accessible by all and will particularly help those with disabilities or parents with children in prams or buggies.

Several other villages across Causeway Coast and Glens are set to benefit from investment secured through the Small Settlements Regeneration Programme, which is run in partnership with the Department for Communities (DfC), Department of Agriculture Environment & Rural Affairs (DAERA) and the Department for Infrastructure (DfI).

The programme aims to address long-standing issues such as rural poverty, isolation, and access to services in small settlements with a population of less than 5,000 people.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “The Covid Recovery Small Settlements Programme is a very welcome and timely intervention in these rural areas. These new paths will encourage residents to get outside for daily exercise, while the improved access in Rasharkin will encourage visitors to the Community Centre to walk into the village and avail of the retail offering, providing a welcome boost to the village economy.

“I am very grateful to the Department for Infrastructure for providing this funding and to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for its financial assistance also.”

