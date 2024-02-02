Cllr Steven Callaghan welcomed members of community organisations from the Bann District Electoral Area to a gathering in the council headquarters at Cloonavin.
Also in attendance were Alderman Michelle Knight-McQuillan and Cllr Dawn Huggins.
Helen Robinson and Jennifer Robinson from Downhill Community Association pictured with Cllr Steven Callaghan, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough, Alderman Michelle Knight-McQuillan and Cllr Dawn Huggins at a reception for Bann DEA community representatives. Photo: McAuley Multimedia
Regus Topping and Tanya Magowan from Garvagh Development Trust pictured with Cllr Steven Callaghan, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough, Alderman Michelle Knight-McQuillan and Cllr Dawn Huggins at a reception for Bann DEA community representatives
Photo: McAuley Multimedia
Selina Hutchinson and Jackie Hutchinson from Castlerock Community Association pictured with Cllr Steven Callaghan, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough, Alderman Michelle Knight-McQuillan and Cllr Dawn Huggins at a reception for Bann DEA community representatives. Photo: McAuley Multimedia
Jonathan Kerr WDM, Keith Hutchinson DDM, Lindsay Graham DS and Mark Kelly PWDM, from Macosquin Dist LOL 8 and Macosquin Village Community Association pictured with Cllr Steven Callaghan, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough, Alderman Michelle Knight-McQuillan and Cllr Dawn Huggins at a reception for Bann DEA community representatives. Photo: McAuley Multimedia