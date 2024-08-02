Jamie Harpur selected as new Alliance Castlereagh South councillor for Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council
It follows the co-option of Ms Guy into the Assembly seat left vacant when former Lagan Valley MLA Sorcha Eastwood was elected to Westminster in this year’s general election.
Jamie has lived in Belfast since moving to the city to study history and politics at Queen’s University. In his professional career, he has gone on to work in the Castlereagh area with charities such as Autism Initiatives.
Mr Harpur said: “Firstly, I want to thank Michelle for her years of service at Council. I have no doubt she will continue to serve everyone in Lagan Valley with the same passion, empathy, and determination in the Assembly.
“It’s an incredible honour to be given the opportunity to continue her work representing the people of Castlereagh South, and to join such a diverse, dynamic, and rapidly growing Alliance team at Lisburn and Castlereagh Council, reflected in the election of a new MP for the area just weeks ago.
“Among other issues, I want to focus particularly on improving residents’ access to services and amenities, seeking to create a local community hub here in Castlereagh South, and securing further funding for the area through increasing residents’ ability to access community grants.
“I can’t wait to hit the ground running, getting out there and engaging with the community on what matters to them, championing the voices of every resident in Castlereagh South.”