Joint council approach to using recycling centres in early discussions between Belfast and Lisburn
Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) environment committee was told that Belfast City Council (BCC) had made an informal approach.
Ratepayers in LCCC may face having to pay extra fees to use the BCC facilities, however no details were heard in chambers.
Deputy mayor, Gary McCleave (Sinn Fein) said: “Belfast councillors have asked if there has been contact with ourselves over the sharing of household recycling services?
“If an agreement could be made, I would think that this would see an improvement in recycling and should be commended.”
LCCC provides three household recycling centres in the district at ‘The Cutts’ Derriaghy; ‘Drumlough’ Hillsborough and ‘Carryduff’ Co Down.
A LCCC officer replying to Cllr McCleave, said: “There has been some approach, but no formal correspondence as yet.“Though, I anticipate further contact in future on this matter.”