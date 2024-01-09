Register
BREAKING

Joint council approach to using recycling centres in early discussions between Belfast and Lisburn

A joint Belfast and Lisburn council strategy to share household recycling centres looks to be at the early stages of discussions.
By Donal McMahon, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 9th Jan 2024, 10:35 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 10:35 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) environment committee was told that Belfast City Council (BCC) had made an informal approach.

Ratepayers in LCCC may face having to pay extra fees to use the BCC facilities, however no details were heard in chambers.

Deputy mayor, Gary McCleave (Sinn Fein) said: “Belfast councillors have asked if there has been contact with ourselves over the sharing of household recycling services?

Most Popular
The Cutts Recycling Centre. Pic credit: Google Street View,The Cutts Recycling Centre. Pic credit: Google Street View,
The Cutts Recycling Centre. Pic credit: Google Street View,

“If an agreement could be made, I would think that this would see an improvement in recycling and should be commended.”

Read More
Dundonald International Ice Bowl: contractor appointed for multi-million pound r...

LCCC provides three household recycling centres in the district at ‘The Cutts’ Derriaghy; ‘Drumlough’ Hillsborough and ‘Carryduff’ Co Down.

A LCCC officer replying to Cllr McCleave, said: “There has been some approach, but no formal correspondence as yet.“Though, I anticipate further contact in future on this matter.”

Related topics:LCCCLisburnBelfastBelfast City CouncilCastlereagh City CouncilSinn Fein