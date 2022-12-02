Portadown’s newest councillor has been given a warm welcome to Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

Councillor Kyle Moutray, the son of Alderman Stephen Moutray, was co-opted by the DUP to replace Councillor Darryn Causby who resigned from the council at the beginning of November.

Speaking at Cllr Moutray’s first monthly meeting, Lord Mayor, Councillor Paul Greenfield, said he would like to give a “very special welcome” to the newest councillor on his party’s benches.

“We are glad to see Cllr Moutray here,” said the Lord Mayor. “Another Moutray is now in the chamber, it is lovely to see Kyle here and we bid you welcome tonight.”

Councillor Kyle Moutray

His party’s group leader, Alderman Mark Baxter also welcomed Cllr Moutray to the chamber.

"I want to wish Cllr Moutray well and welcome him to our benches,” he said. “Moutray is not a common name but has been a common one on our benches so I want to give him a very warm welcome.

"He will bring much needed youth and enthusiasm to us as a party. I know when it comes to technology, computers and social media, he will be the ‘go to man’ to get all those sorts of things sorted out when those older folk over here may be having some technical issues. He is a great asset to us and we will try not to confuse him with his father.

"I also want to congratulate him on his recent wedding. He comes here as a newly married man and Kyle, we wish you all the very best as you take up the role here, you are very welcome.”

UUP group leader, Alderman Jim Speers quipped that he was not so sure it was a good thing “the Moutrays once again come in twos” and wished the new councillor well.

“I suspect Cllr Moutray has a big pair of shoes to fill to be as tuned in on standing orders as his predecessor,” said Alderman Speers. “I have said in previous times coming to Council is one of those experiences where it opens your eyes but you don’t necessarily see any better. I wish him well and I look forward to canvassing against him at the next election.”

Alliance Party Councillor, Peter Lavery also welcomed Cllr Moutray to the chamber and said he wished him well going forward as did SDLP group leader Councillor Thomas O’Hanlon who wished him “all the very best in the years ahead”.

Thanking all those that spoke for their kind words, Cllr Moutray also paid tribute to his predecessor, Darryn Caubsy.

"I want to thank you for the warm words of welcome, they are very kind words but first and foremost I want to pay tribute to the outgoing Cllr Darryn Causby,” he said. “He served on these benches for 12 years and his role in this capacity will be very much missed in Portadown. He leaves behind a great track record of delivery, both on these benches and Portadown YMCA.