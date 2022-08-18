Lammas Fair and Air Show: multi-million pound boost for borough

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Together, the Ould Lammas Fair in Ballycastle and the NI International Air Show in Portrush (formerly Air Waves) have previously attracted well in excess of 250,000 visitors.

Both are making a comeback this year for the first time since 2019, with anticipation building in the seaside resorts at the prospect of this extra footfall and associated spending capacity.

The Ould Lammas Fair will take place from Saturday, August 27 – Tuesday, August 30 while the NI International Air Show follows on September 10 and 11.

Getting the dulse ready for sale at the Ould Lammas Fair is Keith Douthart, pictured with Shauna McFall (Vice-Chair of Ballycastle Chamber of Commerce), Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market trader Gerard Gray from Taisie Turning and the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Ivor Wallace. The hugely popular event takes place in Ballycastle from Saturday, August 27 - Tuesday, August 30

Research conducted by Sheffield Hallam University on behalf of Council in 2017 confirmed that visitors to the Ould Lammas Fair generated additional spend in the locality of £2.28m while similar work carried out in 2016 highlighted that the impact of the Air Show amounted to £2.35m.

Looking ahead to their return, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Ivor Wallace said: “We have been working very hard over the past 12 months on our plans for these flagship events, and the countdown is now well and truly on.

“The challenges we have faced since they last took place were unprecedented, and it is hugely encouraging that we now find ourselves preparing to welcome thousands of visitors to the Borough once again.

A typical scene from the Ould Lammas Fair in Ballycastle with the Diamond area thronged with visitors

“As a Council we are very proud of our unrivalled events calendar which offers an appealing mix of internationally-recognised and family friendly attractions. The Air Show is regarded as the biggest aviation themed event on the island of Ireland, while the Fair’s long and proud history means it is the oldest event of its kind, dating back to the 17th century. It is unique characteristics like this, coupled by our position as a premier tourism destination, which draw so many people to our Borough every year.

“As our businesses and communities continue their recovery from the pandemic, they offer a very exciting prospect from both a social and economic perspective. For Council, increasing prosperity is a key consideration and we want to encourage people to come and spend their time and money in our area, which is vital to continued and sustainable growth and development.

“We are very grateful to all of our sponsors, partners and stakeholders as we prepare for a busy end to the summer months, and I am looking forward to enjoying a thriving atmosphere in Ballycastle and Portrush throughout these much-anticipated events.”

Find out more about the Ould Lammas Fair and the NI International Air Show by going to www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Ivor Wallace pictured with Sir Michael J Ryan CBE from Spirit AeroSystems and Alana Colenso, Lyle Creighton and Laura Hamilton from Thales, new joint title sponsors of the NI International Air Show which takes place in Portrush on September 10 and 11