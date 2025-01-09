Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An amended application for replacement of the main stand at Larne Football Club was approved at a meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Planning Committee, at The Braid, in Ballymena, on Thursday (January 9).

Henry McAlister, senior planning officer, told the committee the Inver Park proposal is for a reduction in scale with one-storey removed and for a 75-space car park.

He indicated the design would be “typical of a modern football construction of a split-level design”. It will feature a covered terrace, supporters’/visitors’ areas to include bar and restaurant, toilets and ancillary rooms.

He stated it would be a replacement stand and a reduction in scale from the previous approval. He noted there were no objections and one letter of support.

Proposed new stand. Pic: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

Planning consultant Gemma Jobling emphasised the impact of this application for Larne FC.

She explained: “This replacement stand is a crucial final element of the club’s ongoing refurbishment. It will improve visitor facilities and enhance spectator facilities.”

Larne Lough Alliance Alderman Robert Logan said: “I would be happy to propose we accept the recommendation.”

His proposal was seconded by Ballymena DUP Cllr Reuben Glover and was approved unanimously following a vote.

Currently, the site consists of the main playing pitch with stands and terracing on three sides and access from Inver Road. The proposal relates to the main stand to the south of the pitch with associated buildings housing a social club.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter