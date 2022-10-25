The last Chief Constable of the Royal Ulster Constabulary, Sir Ronnie Flanagan, was among those present for Sunday’s ceremony at Larne War Memorial grounds.

The Mid and East Antrim Council memorial was unveiled by the His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Co. Antrim, David McCorkell KStJ, Iona Meyer of the RUC GC Widows Association and Lindsay and Eddie Spence.

Past serving officers of the RUC, current senior officers of the PSNI and members of other associations were also in attendance.

The Mayor, Alderman Noel Williams, paid tribute to those who “served with dedication and commitment to protect the community through dark days”.

Police pipers and a colour party processed from the adjacent car park to the memorial grounds where councillors and members of the public were also present.

Wreaths were laid by the Lord Lieutenant; the High Sheriff of Co. Antrim John Lockett OBE; the Mayor; PSNI Area Commander Gillian Kearney; Sir Ronnie Flanagan and others. It was the third in a series of unveilings in the borough’s main towns. Earlier this year, council agreed a commemorative window be dedicated to the RUC at the Braid in Ballymena and memorial stone at Carrickfergus memorial garden in tribute to the police force, which was superseded by the PSNI in 2001.

The Royal Ulster Constabulary George Cross Foundation has been marking a centenary of policing in NI with a number of events.

1. Procession The procession makes it way to Larne War Memorial site. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2. Foundation Stephen White OBE, chair of the RUC GC Foundation, and Rev Paul Reid, minister of Larne & Kilwaughter Old Presbyterian Church, taking part in the service. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3. Silent tribute Silent tributes at the afternoon ceremony. Photo: contributed Photo Sales

4. Dedication Participating in the unveiling and dedication service in Larne. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales