ABC Councillor Thomas O’Hanlon has paid a heartfelt tribute to Molly Brannigan, who passed away recently and was the wife of the late Armagh councillor, Pat Brannigan.

Speaking on Monday July 22 at a meeting of Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (ABC) Borough Council, the SDLP representative for Armagh DEA commented: “Since we last met, the death has occurred of Molly Brannigan. Molly was the wife of the late councillor, Pat Brannigan.

“Pat obviously was a councillor in Armagh for over 34 years. Molly was an amazing woman, and together with her husband and indeed colleagues from across the political spectrum at the time, stood for our community in its darkest days.

“Pat and Molly, along with former Cllr Speers and his wife Elizabeth, would have been community and civic leaders at the time, long before working in partnership and across communities was the done thing across local government.

Cllr Thomas O’Hanlon.

“They reached across boundaries and indeed across divides, and while she never held elected office, she played an immeasurable part in the double act that was Molly and Pat, and they shaped local politics in Armagh for over three decades.

“Can I ask that we extend our sympathies to her sons, Paul and John, her daughter Colette, and the wider Brannigan and Rice family.”

Alderman Paul Berry (Independent, Cusher DEA) echoed Cllr O’Hanlon’s remarks, saying: “I had the pleasure of serving with the late Pat Brannigan on the old Armagh City & District, and it was always clear that Molly was very supportive, and was always very helpful to anyone who came her way, so deepest sympathy to the Brannigan family.”

Also conveying their sympathies were Cllr Julie Flaherty (UUP, Portadown DEA), and Peter Lavery (Alliance, Lurgan DEA).