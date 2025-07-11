Dunsilly DUP Alderman Linda Clarke has declined to comment on a three-month suspension from her role on Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

Ald Clarke has been censured by the Northern Ireland Local Government Commissioner for Standards for breaching the Code of Conduct for Councillors.

She declined to comment when contacted by the Local Democracy Reporting Service. However, she indicated that she was aware of who made the complaint regarding the matter in 2017.

Adjudication commissioner Ian Gordon found that Ald Clarke had breached the Code of Conduct for Councillors by being present during a planning committee’s discussions on two planning applications during which representations were made by her husband Trevor Clarke, a DUP MLA.

Ald Linda Clarke. Pic supplied by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

The commissioner stated that Ald Clarke “did not declare an interest in either matter, did not leave the meeting and participated in the voting”. The commissioner’s report stated that Mr Clarke, a South Antrim MLA, was “acting on behalf of the agent in one application and representing the applicant in the other”.

The commissioner ruled the alderman therefore had “a significant private or personal non-pecuniary interest in the planning matters discussed, from both her marriage to the MLA and her position as his employee”.

The commissioner noted “despite the council lawyer providing her with guidance on the relevant provisions of the Code, she chose to remain in the meeting”.

The Code states it is the “personal responsibility of councillors to determine, having regard to council advice and guidance, whether they have any conflicts of interest”.

The commissioner said on “any objective analysis, her failure to declare her interest and to withdraw from the meeting, amounted to a breach”.

The Code says with regard to private or personal non-pecuniary interest, councillors must “declare any significant private or personal non-pecuniary interest in a matter arising at a council meeting”.

Mr Gordon pointed out that “providing details of potential conflicts of interest in the council’s Registration of Interests did not mean that Ald Clarke had complied with the requirements”.

He added: ‘It would appear that the councillor did not understand the implication of perception, by a member of the public, of influence and prejudice arising if she failed to declare her interest and leave the committee room where an application involved representations by her MLA spouse and her employer.”

The commissioner also determined that when Ald Clarke was appointed to the planning committee, she should have “considered whether she needed to take steps to mitigate any conflicts that could arise, given the information to which she had access as an employee of the MLA”.

The commissioner acknowledged that Ald Clarke had accepted the breaches and had made an apology for them. However, he said he believed that a suspension was “an appropriate sanction”.

He went on to say he considered this was “necessary in order to discourage similar conduct by other councillors and to uphold public confidence in the standards regime”.

A spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: “The council has no comment to make on this matter.” The DUP has been asked for a comment.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter