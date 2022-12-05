Plans for a new family-focused neighbourhood on the Ballinderry Road in Lisburn have been approved by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s planning committee.

The proposals for the 120-home scheme were brought forward by Apex Housing Association to meet the growing need in the city for high-quality social and affordable housing for both families, those with complex needs and the over-55s population.

The agreed mix of housing types is designed to reflect the community-focused nature of the new neighbourhood with a range of homes including 7 no. 2 and 3-bedroom affordable dwellings; and in the social rented tenure, 90 no. 2 and 3-bedroom dwellings; 6 no. Complex Needs bungalows; 8 no. 2-person apartments with own door access, and 9 no. 3-person over-55s apartments.

According to the latest figures provided by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) on social housing need in Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council area, approximately 1,450 homes are required to meet the predicted need by 2025.

Commenting on the approval, Apex’s Director of Development, Barry Kerr stated:

“We’re delighted to see Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s planning committee approve our proposals for 120 new homes on the Ballinderry Road. We’ve worked closely with the planning team in the council alongside local stakeholders to inform and guide the proposals through the consultation process and it’s great to see this hard work bear fruit.”

“During the consultation process, we reached out to gather the thoughts and inputs from as many local residents and stakeholders as possible with hundreds of visits to the consultation website over the course of the Pre-Application Community Consultation process.”

“Apex constantly strives to provide the best quality housing solutions throughout our proposals, and we believe we have achieved that with our approved plans for lands at Ballinderry. We look forward to commencing the construction phase of the project in 2023, working to ensure the homes can be occupied as soon as possible.”

Apex is a major not-for-profit housing association managing more than 6,000 homes across Northern Ireland, employing almost 700 staff throughout the group providing social and affordable housing both for rent and for sale.