Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council awarded more than €4.4m peace funding

The Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB) has announced more than €4.4m funding for Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council through the €1.14bn PEACEPLUS Programme.

The funding (€4,445,808) will support a diverse range of projects aimed at addressing local challenges and promoting peace and prosperity throughout the council area.

The range of innovative programmes, which are set to benefit thousands of residents, will be delivered by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council in conjunction with seven project partners.

The PEACEPLUS Co-designed Local Community Action Plans (LAAP) investment area supports projects developed and delivered by local councils in collaboration with their local communities.

The funding announcement for Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has been welcomed by Lagan Valley MLA and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Seventeen local authorities throughout Northern Ireland and the border counties of Ireland submitted bespoke action plans for a programme of local investment. The Lisburn and Castlereagh plan includes 21 programmes.

Lagan Valley MLA and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said: “This welcome investment of over £3.7 million will bring a wide variety of positive contributions to the lives of many across the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council area.

“With this funding we can support local communities and all who live in them to build better relationships and create happier, healthier, and safer spaces for all to live, work and socialise.

"I wish Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council and its partners every success and I am excited to see the positive outcomes this funding will bring.”

Welcoming today’s announcement, First Minister Michelle O’Neill added: “The award of this PEACEPLUS funding will support a number of important projects that will help to foster peace and reconciliation across the Lisburn and Castlereagh area.

"The range of programmes that will be supported through this funding will help to build lasting relationships, address local challenges and create prosperity.

"They will help to transform communities and make a positive difference to people’s lives, and I wish the council and all its project partners the very best as they take their plans forward.”

Along with Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, there are seven project partners: The Canal Boxing Club, Anahilt LOL 752, Killynure Community Association, Helping Hands Autism Support Group, Ballypitmave Community Development Limited, Live Life Wellbeing Centre and Social Enterprise, and Lisburn Distillery Football and Athletic Club.