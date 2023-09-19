Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has voted to increase attendance at the annual Somme commemoration

Lisburn and Castlereagh councillors have voted to increase attendance at the annual Somme commemoration for the next three years despite a proposal to lower costs.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A decision was made after a ‘show of hands’ vote for a cheaper option was called off just minutes after being proposed.

Castlereagh South Alliance councillor Michelle Guy said: “I propose that we go for ‘Option 3’ of £3k to send three delegates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“In a cost of living crisis, if any other councillors wish to attend the Somme, they should pay for this themselves.”

Councillors vote to increase members attendance at Somme Commemoration event. Pic credit: LCCC

Members of the DUP collectively voiced their support for ‘Option 2’ for five delegates at a cost of £5k.

The local authority had in previous years before the Covid pandemic, approved the highest spend of approximately £10k to send eight councillors and two supporting staff.

In December 2022, the council lowered its spend to the minimum ‘Option 3’ of £3k to send the Mayor, the chair of corporate and the CEO to the July 2023 event in northern France. Alliance chairperson, Owen Gawith asked for a show of hands in the chamber in favour of the lower spending ‘Option 3’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All three Sinn Fein members on the committee raised their hands.

However, Alliance members then began to raise their hands with some appearing hesitant before Cllr Guy intervened to stop the show of hands vote.