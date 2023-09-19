Register
Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has voted to increase attendance at the annual Somme commemoration

Lisburn and Castlereagh councillors have voted to increase attendance at the annual Somme commemoration for the next three years despite a proposal to lower costs.
By Donal McMahon, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 19th Sep 2023, 12:13 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 12:13 BST
A decision was made after a ‘show of hands’ vote for a cheaper option was called off just minutes after being proposed.

Castlereagh South Alliance councillor Michelle Guy said: “I propose that we go for ‘Option 3’ of £3k to send three delegates.

“In a cost of living crisis, if any other councillors wish to attend the Somme, they should pay for this themselves.”

Councillors vote to increase members attendance at Somme Commemoration event. Pic credit: LCCCCouncillors vote to increase members attendance at Somme Commemoration event. Pic credit: LCCC
Councillors vote to increase members attendance at Somme Commemoration event. Pic credit: LCCC

Members of the DUP collectively voiced their support for ‘Option 2’ for five delegates at a cost of £5k.

The local authority had in previous years before the Covid pandemic, approved the highest spend of approximately £10k to send eight councillors and two supporting staff.

In December 2022, the council lowered its spend to the minimum ‘Option 3’ of £3k to send the Mayor, the chair of corporate and the CEO to the July 2023 event in northern France. Alliance chairperson, Owen Gawith asked for a show of hands in the chamber in favour of the lower spending ‘Option 3’.

All three Sinn Fein members on the committee raised their hands.

However, Alliance members then began to raise their hands with some appearing hesitant before Cllr Guy intervened to stop the show of hands vote.

Cllr Guy added: “There is no longer a need for a show of hands, its appears obvious that ‘Option 2’ will be the choice, so we can vote on the proposal with that option.”The proposal for sending delegates to the Somme Pilgrimage was agreed at £5k per year until 2026.

