Lisburn and Castlereagh CIty Council is seeking love stories and memories of Dundonald Ice Bowl

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council is to seek love stories on the ice and memories of former staff members for a memorabilia piece about Dundonald Ice Bowl as it undergoes a major £64m revamp.

Contractors are “on site” and getting ready to begin construction the £64m redevelopment of Dundonald Ice Bowl, councillors have been told.

Elected representatives at Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) communities and wellbeing committee was provided with an update on the major investment this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2023, councillors agreed to invest £52 million at the leisure complex with £12.2m secured in ‘Levelling Up’ funding from the Westminster Government.

Computerised image of the planned regeneration to Dundonald Ice Bowl. Pic credit: LCCC

A council officer said: “Contractors are on site preparing for the commencement of construction with the main build in September and a completion date of May 2027.

“A number of members have indicated a need to remember the last 38 years of the Dundonald Ice Bowl.

“A community programme is currently being developed to celebrate and mark the success of the current building as it transitions in to the new facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This will involve engagement with local people, schools and groups and culminate in a number of projects that will catalogue and display the history to date.

“If members wish to they can contribute with their ideas whether it is love stories shared on the ice, family memories as well as experiences of former staff members as memorabilia.”