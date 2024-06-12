Lisburn and Castlereagh CIty Council is seeking love stories and memories of Dundonald Ice Bowl
Contractors are “on site” and getting ready to begin construction the £64m redevelopment of Dundonald Ice Bowl, councillors have been told.
Elected representatives at Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) communities and wellbeing committee was provided with an update on the major investment this week.
In 2023, councillors agreed to invest £52 million at the leisure complex with £12.2m secured in ‘Levelling Up’ funding from the Westminster Government.
A council officer said: “Contractors are on site preparing for the commencement of construction with the main build in September and a completion date of May 2027.
“A number of members have indicated a need to remember the last 38 years of the Dundonald Ice Bowl.
“A community programme is currently being developed to celebrate and mark the success of the current building as it transitions in to the new facility.
“This will involve engagement with local people, schools and groups and culminate in a number of projects that will catalogue and display the history to date.
“If members wish to they can contribute with their ideas whether it is love stories shared on the ice, family memories as well as experiences of former staff members as memorabilia.”
Dundonald Ice Bowl first opened in 1986 so there should be plenty of stories and memories for people to share.